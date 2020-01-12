|
Faye Carpenter Cook, 92, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Friday ~ January 10, 2020 at the Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, North Carolina.
Faye was a Lifetime member and the oldest member of Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church. When she was an active member, Faye helped establish and oversaw the nursery.
Those left behind to cherish and carry on Faye's legacy are her daughter and son in law: Linda and Jimmy Young of Taylorsville; her son and daughter in law: Steve and Deann Cook of Dallas; three grandchildren: Alex Cook, Mackenzie Young and Jordan Young: great niece and namesake to Faye: Allison 'Allie' Grace Ashe; along with several other special nieces and nephews.
Faye was the daughter of the late William Larkin Carpenter and Lela Payseur Carpenter. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Reynolds Sheldon Cook, one sister, Polly Jenkins and two brothers, Everette Carpenter and Wayne Carpenter.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday ~ January 14, 2020 at Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church with Reverend's Heath Honeycutt and Robert Baker delivering words of hope and comfort to Faye's family and friends.
Graveside and committal services will follow at Hollywood Cemetery.
The family will receive guests from 1:30 PM ~ 2:45 PM prior to the service.
Many thanks to Conover Nursing for the kindness and care you have shown to our mom while she was there.
The family ask donations be made to Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church, 210 Long Creek Church Road, Dallas, North Carolina 28034.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Faye's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomedallas.com
Dallas Funeral Home is compassionately serving the family of Faye Cook.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020