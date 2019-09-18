|
GASTONIA - Faye McSwain Hall, 83, passed away September 14, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House.
She was born January 15, 1936 in Cleveland County, a daughter of the late Berton and Ociebelle Poole McSwain. Faye was an active member of Victory Baptist Church where she served as a greeter. She loved the Lord and her church family, adored her husband and children and was a special "Gram" to her grandchildren. God's love showed through Faye's smile and hugs and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years John W. Hall; children David M. Hall and wife Tasha of Virginia Beach, VA, Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Hall of Gastonia; brothers Ray McSwain and Johnny McSwain and his wife Andria, all of Shelby; grandchildren Emily Hall, Josh Titkamyer, Molly (Andrew) Davis, Megan Taylor; great grandchildren Ethan Peterson and Chandler Davis and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Hedspeth, Helen Milsap, Ruth Davidson, Gertrude and Midlred McSwain; and brothers Bill and Roy McSwain.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 21 at Victory Baptist Church with Dr. Sam Mintz officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 pm in the sanctuary and again immediately following the service in the church parlor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 1101 Lynhaven Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Hall family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019