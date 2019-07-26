Home

Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee
104 Arbor Ridge Road
Mount Holly, NC 28120
(704) 827-5020
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Gastonia, NC
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Gastonia, NC
Faye Sellers McCraw Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Faye Sellers McCraw, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday July 24, 2019. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late John and Clara Sellers. She was preceded in death by her husband Boyce McCraw and a sister Maxine Allen. Mrs. McCraw was a former member of Grace Baptist Church in Gastonia and current member at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Kings Mountain where she was very active. She enjoyed quilting, floral arranging, painting and gardening.
She is survived by her son Barry McCraw and wife Leslie of Kings Mountain, grandchildren Kelsie Rhyne and husband David of Stanley, Mitchel McCraw and wife Kennedy of Kings Mountain, 2 great grandchildren Jackson and Ellie, a sister Nell Collis and husband Bill, and several nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. McCraw will be held 2:00pm Monday July 29, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church in Gastonia. Burial will follow at Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm prior to the service at the church.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 26, 2019
