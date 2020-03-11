|
|
GASTONIA - Faye Marshall Spencer – 92, passed away on March 10, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was a native of Cleveland County, born October 13, 1928 to the late Guy and Ava Blalock Marshall.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 63 years Robert Alexander Spencer and her sisters, Betty Austin, Brenda Roberts, and Pauline Cole; brothers Hoey and Bobby Gene Marshall.
Faye was a member of Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church. She had retired at the age of 55 from Reeves Brothers, Inc., in Bessemer City with more than 32 years of dedicated service. She and her husband Bob were big fans of NASCAR Racing often going to many races across the country and enjoyed traveling through the years. She enjoyed countless friends in her later years at Covenant Village.
The family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the caring and skilled staff at Covenant Village.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, David Dutton, Carol Ashworth, Dennis and Patricia Dutton and many other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the 2:00 p.m.,Friday, March 13th Funeral Service at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Joan Martin officiating.
Private Interment will follow at Pisgah ARP Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1425 West Franklin Boulevard, Gastonia, NC 28052 and Covenant Village, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com .
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020