|
|
LINCOLNTON - Faye Joyce Eller Swanson, 84, of Lincolnton, passed away April 30, 2020 at Peak Resources in Cherryville, NC.
She was born March 10, 1936 in Gaston County, a daughter of Delmar and Nellie Lineberger Eller.
Faye was a supervisor at BB&T for over 30 years before retiring. She was also a lifelong member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Lowell, NC where she sang in the choir. She was an avid beach lover and enjoyed picking up seashells with her lifelong special friend and cousin, "Mousie." Faye unconditionally loved her family and friends, especially her granddaughters.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Lori Eller Marksberry and husband, Merle, of Lincolnton, NC; granddaughters, Brittney Simyon and husband, Rob, of Apex, NC and Lauren Marksberry and fianc?, Clark Agner, of Salisbury, NC; brothers Ray Eller and wife, Pat, of Lenior, NC and Dillard Eller and wife, Joyce, of Stanley, NC.
In addition to her parents, Faye was predeced in death by her sister, Catherine Eller.
A private service will be held at Founders Chapel, McLean Funeral Directors in Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.bcrf.org, 866-346-3228 or Alzheimer's Foundation, www.alzfdn.org, 866-232-8484.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Swanson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 2, 2020