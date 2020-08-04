Faye Tompkins

Faye Bishop Tompkins brought light into this world in Damascus, Virginia on October 16, 1927 and walked into her glorious sunset August 2, 2020.
The youngest of ten children, she was affectionately known as "Babe." Her family relocated to the Mt. Holly area while she was still in elementary school when her father helped build Sodyeco, where she later worked. At Paw Creek High School, from where she graduated in 1945, she was a varsity cheerleader and a standout soloist in the school chorale society. Her family belonged to Good Shepherd Lutheran, where Faye was an active member and faithful Sunday School teacher.
She was employed at Kimbrell's Furniture Store and Carothers Funeral Home.
Always an integral and involved member of her community, she delivered Meals on Wheels, volunteered at the CRO, tutored students at local schools and was an ordained Stephen Minister. Her compassion and love of her fellow man brought her the high honor of Mt. Holly Woman of the Year in 1999. She enjoyed reading, travelling in the mountains, and family research, particularly proud of being a descendant of Daniel Boone.
Faye was preceded in death by her parent, Roy and Minnie Lewis Bishop, nine siblings, and husband Press Tompkins. She is survived by two daughters, Sheila Popwell Saunders and Nancy Popwell Garner (husband Dewayne), two granddaughters, India Lucas Bauer (husband Corey) and Greigh Lucas, and two great-grandchildren, Carrington and Lucas who loved her as their "Grandbabe."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ's Lutheran Church in Stanley where she was a member or to the Mt. Holly CRO.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Stanley with Rev. Wesley Frye officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Charlotte.
Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.