Stanley, NC- Felix (Phil) Cordek, 89, of Stanley passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born March 30, 1930 in South Fork, PA, one of ten children to Rose and Frank Cordek Sr. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joy Shumate Cordek and loving daughter, Deborah Caldwell and husband Dwight Caldwell.
Phil is also survived by his brother Eugene Cordek (wife Diane), sister Barbara Stiffler (husband Lonnie) and sister-in-law Emma Cordek (Carl Cordek) and preceded in death by Joseph Cordek, Stanley Cordek (wives Irene and Neva), Frank cordek Jr. (wife Anne), Carl Cordek, Anne Cordek Bopp (husband Alfred), Lottie Cordek Klebba (husband Alfred), Genevieve Cordek Sinosky (husband Joseph).
He graduated from Auburn University in 1968 with a degree in Textiles Engineering. After an honorable discharge from the Army in 1957, where he proudly served in the Third Infantry's Old Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, it was there he met an Air Force Airman First Class, Joy, who was known by all as "Sergeant Red" and later became his soul mate for 65 years.
A memorial service to honor Felix's life will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Queen of the Apostles in Belmont, NC 28012. A visitation will take place at 10:00, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation, Western Carolina Chapter, 228 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or online at www.act.alz.org.
Condolence messages may be sent to www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Cordek family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019