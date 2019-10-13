|
Fern Beverly Shutts, 77, passed away October 9, 2019 at Peak Resources Gastonia.
She was born in Washington, DC, daughter of the late Carl and Olive Miller.
Mrs. Shutts worked at the Brian Center of Gastonia, Holy Angels, and others as a nurses' aid and private duty before retirement.
Mrs. Shutts is survived by her sister, Joan Harrison, of Rockville, MD; brother, Gordon Miller (Aileen), of Camp Springs, MD; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; her parents; son, Craig Allen Shutts; and nephew, Bobby Smith.
Burial will be private at a later date.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019