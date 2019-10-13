Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Resources
More Obituaries for Fern Shutts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fern Beverly Shutts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fern Beverly Shutts Obituary
Fern Beverly Shutts, 77, passed away October 9, 2019 at Peak Resources Gastonia.
She was born in Washington, DC, daughter of the late Carl and Olive Miller.
Mrs. Shutts worked at the Brian Center of Gastonia, Holy Angels, and others as a nurses' aid and private duty before retirement.
Mrs. Shutts is survived by her sister, Joan Harrison, of Rockville, MD; brother, Gordon Miller (Aileen), of Camp Springs, MD; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; her parents; son, Craig Allen Shutts; and nephew, Bobby Smith.
Burial will be private at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home of Gastonia Memorial Park, Gastonia, is serving the Shutts family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fern's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now