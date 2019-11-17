|
|
Ferry Dale Wooten, 64, of Mount Holly passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Winston Salem.
Ferry was born on December 8, 1954 in Gastonia, NC, son of Virginia McCoy Wooten and the late Joseph William Wooten. He was passionate about many things in life including crafts, model cars, and music. He enjoyed painting and playing the harmonica.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph W. Wooten and brother, Joel W. Wooten.
Survivors include his mother, Virginia Wooten, sister Connie Featherstone, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 12pm.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019