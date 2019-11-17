Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ferry Wooten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ferry Dale Wooten


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ferry Dale Wooten Obituary
Ferry Dale Wooten, 64, of Mount Holly passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Winston Salem.
Ferry was born on December 8, 1954 in Gastonia, NC, son of Virginia McCoy Wooten and the late Joseph William Wooten. He was passionate about many things in life including crafts, model cars, and music. He enjoyed painting and playing the harmonica.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph W. Wooten and brother, Joel W. Wooten.
Survivors include his mother, Virginia Wooten, sister Connie Featherstone, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 12pm.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ferry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -