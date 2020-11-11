1/1
Flonnie Hicks
1922 - 2020
BELMONT - Flonnie "Shula" Gurley Hicks, 98, passed away November 9, 2020. She was born September 9, 1922 in Durham County, a daughter of the late Charlie and Sallie Rich Gurley. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years Kenneth Lee Hicks; three sisters and one brother.

Shula was a long-time member of South Point Baptist Church. She retired from A&E, where she had been their first female supervisor, after 24 years of faithful service. Shula loved her Lord and her family deeply.

Left to cherish her memories are her children Michael Lee (Linda) of Salisbury, Linda Elizabeth Gilbert of Belmont, Randy Dean Hicks (Cathy) of Belmont; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private to the family.

Memorials in Shula's name may be made to South Point Baptist Church.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Hicks family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
