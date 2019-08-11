|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Mrs. Florence Patricia "Cookie" Franco Lynn, 72, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of the late Nicholas Anthony and Florence Selis Franco.
Cookie was retired from the USDA after working as a supervisor and builder. She was a Master Gardener and a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 54 years, Thomas Lee Lynn; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Beverly Lynn; grandchildren, Abbey and Josh, all of Gastonia, NC; brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Sherry Franco of Greenville, SC; many nieces, nephews, and extended family in Pittsburgh, PA, South Bend, IN, and New Jersey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Franco.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30am, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Father Lucas Rossi as celebrant. A private service of committal will be held for the family at Evergreen, A Quiet Place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages and remembrances may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Lynn.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019