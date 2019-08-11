Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
708 St Michaels Ln
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Lynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Patricia "Cookie" (Franco) Lynn


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Patricia "Cookie" (Franco) Lynn Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Mrs. Florence Patricia "Cookie" Franco Lynn, 72, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of the late Nicholas Anthony and Florence Selis Franco.
Cookie was retired from the USDA after working as a supervisor and builder. She was a Master Gardener and a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 54 years, Thomas Lee Lynn; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Beverly Lynn; grandchildren, Abbey and Josh, all of Gastonia, NC; brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Sherry Franco of Greenville, SC; many nieces, nephews, and extended family in Pittsburgh, PA, South Bend, IN, and New Jersey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Franco.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30am, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Father Lucas Rossi as celebrant. A private service of committal will be held for the family at Evergreen, A Quiet Place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages and remembrances may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Lynn.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now