Flossie Cherry
Flossie Alvanell Armstrong Cherry, 93, of Stanley, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Stanley Total Living Center. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Loy Augustus "Gus" Armstrong and Ida Catherine Abernethy Armstrong. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Lewis Cherry, Sr. as well as her brothers Clyde, Malvin, Leonard, Archie, Landis "Butch", Lemuel "Bud", Giles, Paul "Bill" and Loy "Buck" Arrmstrong and a sister Mary Ella Armstrong Holland. Flossie was a member of Lakeshore Presbyterian Church in Denver. Those left to cherish her memory include her sons Richard Cherry, Jr. and his wife Kay and Randy Cherry and his wife Kim; three grandchildren Erskin Cherry and his wife Kira, Kathryn Swingle and her husband Todd, and Billy Cherry; as well as four great grandchildren Elliot, Weston, Connor, and Autumn Cherry. The family will greet guests from 12 until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A service to celebrate her life officiated by Pastor Raymond Johns will be held immediately following at 1:00 in the Woodlawn Chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org. Condolence messages may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
SEP
19
Service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
