Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
Graveside service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Plainsview Baptist Church
Floyd "Shorty" Brittain


1939, - 2020
Floyd "Shorty" Brittain Obituary
Floyd "Shorty" Carroll Brittain, 80, of Bessemer City, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
Born in Cleveland County on September 2, 1939, he was the son of the late Sloan Marcus Brittain and Georgia Ellen Costner Brittain. He retired from Robinson Construction and was a member of Plainsview Baptist Church. He enjoyed making music and playing his banjo with the County Line Bluegrass Band. Shorty loved to be on the go.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Barbara Stafford Brittain; a daughter, Crystal Dawn Brittain and a step-son, Glenn Watkins.
Survivors include his children, Debra Nalley of Fallston, Carolyn Moses and husband, David of Casar, Charlotte Bridges of Shelby, Paul Brittain and Lisa Jones of Kings Mountain, Steven Brittain of Surfside Beach, SC, Dana Ledford and husband, Sonny of Cherryville and Tina Brittain and wife, April-Lynn Brittain of North Brookfield, Mass.; step children, Ronnie Watkins and wife, Laura of Mooresboro, Jimmy Watkins and wife, Allison of Mooresboro and Dale Watkins of Shelby; two sisters, Donita Brittain of Lawndale and Juanita Rice and husband Paul of Bessemer City; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Shorty will lie in state from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Wednesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Plainsview Baptist Church with Dr. Ernest Speagle officiating.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 26, 2020
