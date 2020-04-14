Gaston Gazette Obituaries

Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Floyd Carver


1945 - 2020
Floyd Carver Obituary
DALLAS - Floyd Claude Carver, 74, of Dallas, passed away on Friday April 10, 2020 at Cardinal Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Lincolnton. He was born on November 2, 1945 in Graham County to the late Emma Dixie Pilkington Byrd and John Lewis Carver.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Dianne Rowland Carver; daughter, Kimberly Carver; brothers, Verlin Carver, Willie Carver, Howard Carver, Thad Carver, Steve Byrd; sisters, Libby Stafford, Kanethia Bennett, and Faye Rolland.
Left to cherish her memories are his; daughters Terresa Minton (Alan), Linda Fidler (Jackie), all of Dallas; sisters, Kay Cox, Lynn Nations; brothers, Glenn Byrd, Danny Byrd, David Byrd; 8 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Floyd's graveside service will be private.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020
