Floyd "Goober" Collins Jr., 45, of Dallas, passed away on December 2, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born on February 5, 1974, a native of Gaston County, the son of Floyd Samuel Collins Sr. and the late Vanessa Raines Collins.
Left to cherish his memories along with his father, are his loving wife of almost 4 years, Susan Collins; children, Brittany, Annabelle, Thomas, and Odessa; sisters, Tammie Wise and husband Todd, Sonja Saylor and husband Jeff, and Tiffany Harris and husband Joey; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tim and Marlene Saylor; sister-in-law, Amanda Saylor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Tom Collins; and niece, Leighton Saylor.
A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Bobby Hildebrand, will be held 2 pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First Free Will Baptist Church, 402 Hovis Road, Stanley, NC 28164.
The family will receive friends 1 – 2 pm prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E 41st Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017 in honor of his daughter, Odessa.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019