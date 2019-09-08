|
Floyd David Dockery, 87, of McAdenville, passed away, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Hickory Village, Hickory, NC.
Floyd was born December 4, 1931, in Sevier County, TN, son of the late Burnie Francis Dockery and Mae James Dockery.
He was a member of Second Baptist Church, Mt. Holly. He was a simple, hardworking and fun loving man who loved his family.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Lincoln County Hospice and staff for their loving care of Mr. Dockery.
Left to cherish his memories are his sons David Dockery and his wife Kimberly, Steve; stepsons Tony, Larry and Kevin Dellinger; brother Lloyd Dockery; sisters Jeanette Dockery and Frances Blanton; seven grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife Ruth Angley Dockery and second wife Margaret Dellinger Dockery; stepson, Pete Dellinger; brother, Boyd Dockery.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Monday, September 9, 2019, Greene Funeral Service, South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd, Gastonia. Officiated by Pastor Bruce Bradley. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Lincoln County Hospice, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019