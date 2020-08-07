Floyd Stephens

GASTONIA - Floyd Wesley Stephens, age 91, of the Brian Center in Gastonia, and formerly of Rolling Wood Drive in Stanley, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.



A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton.



Mr. Stephens was born July 20, 1929, in Iredell County, to the late Floyd Newton Stephens and Maggie Grubb Stephens.



In addition, he was preceded by his wife, Betsey Ann Huskins Stephens. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, then later worked as a forklift driver in plastics manufacturing.



He is survived by three sons, Richard Stephens of California, Ronnie Stephens (Susan) of Colorado, and Roy Stephens (Dawn) of Mt. Holly; two brothers, Paul Stephens of Stanley, and Walt Stephens of Harmony; two sisters, Nettie Helms of Tennessee, and Katie Small of Florida; two grandchildren, Florence Stephens and Shosana Stephens; and one great-grandchild, Zoe.



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Stephens family.



