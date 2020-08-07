1/
Floyd Stephens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA - Floyd Wesley Stephens, age 91, of the Brian Center in Gastonia, and formerly of Rolling Wood Drive in Stanley, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton.

Mr. Stephens was born July 20, 1929, in Iredell County, to the late Floyd Newton Stephens and Maggie Grubb Stephens.

In addition, he was preceded by his wife, Betsey Ann Huskins Stephens. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, then later worked as a forklift driver in plastics manufacturing.

He is survived by three sons, Richard Stephens of California, Ronnie Stephens (Susan) of Colorado, and Roy Stephens (Dawn) of Mt. Holly; two brothers, Paul Stephens of Stanley, and Walt Stephens of Harmony; two sisters, Nettie Helms of Tennessee, and Katie Small of Florida; two grandchildren, Florence Stephens and Shosana Stephens; and one great-grandchild, Zoe.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Stephens family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Warlick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved