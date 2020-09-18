1/1
Floyd Thomas "Tommy" Day
Floyd Thomas DayCHARLOTTE, NC- Mr. Floyd Thomas "Tommy" Day, 90, of Charlotte, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was formerly of Gastonia, the only child of the late Archie Thomas Day and Pearlie Mae Becknell Day Painter.
Mr. Day was a veteran of the US Air Force, having served in the Korean War. He attended Belmont Abbey College and NC State University. He spent the majority of his career as an engineer, retiring with many loyal years of service from IBM. Most importantly, he was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, and was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Helen Sills Day of Charlotte; daughter, Pam Smith of Charlotte and her family, Christopher Curtis of Wendell, NC, Parker Smith of Charlotte, and Christian DeCarlo of Wendell, NC; daughter Angela Mitchell and husband Eddie of Zebulon, NC, and their family, Skye Brodish and husband Ben, Cody Mitchell, and Rowan Brodish, all of Apex, NC; numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Day.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 18, 2020.
