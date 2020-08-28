Forest Edward McNeilly, 82, of Deviney Street, Casar, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on October 23, 1937, he was the son of the late William "Bill" Andrew McNeilly and Maudie Victoria Earwood McNeilly. He was retired from Yellow Freight and was a member of Casar United Methodist Church. Mr. McNeilly was a former Junior Deputy Leader for Cleveland County and enjoyed flying as a hobby. He served in the US Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Ruth Painter McNeilly; two brothers, Andrew McNeilly and Stan McNeilly and four sisters, Dora Tallent, Flora Lowery, Maudie Mazell Lail and Lois Wright.
Survivors include two sons, Rickey McNeilly of Hiddenite and Stephen "Spanky" McNeilly of Casar; two daughters, Ruth McFarland and husband, Dan of Lawndale and Martha Shank and husband, Robert of Golden Valley, Arizona and six grandchildren, Robby Shank, Rickey Dale McNeilly, Ryan Lee McNeilly, Mandy Elizabeth Shank, Travis Brady and Steven Hastings.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Casar United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jackie Price and Rev. Bill Lovelace officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions mask and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be made to Casar United Methodist Church, c/o Inez Brackett, PO Box 55, Casar, NC 28020.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.