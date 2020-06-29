Forrest Avery Armstrong
1931 - 2020
Forrest Avery Armstrong went home to be with our lord Jesus Christ on June 26, 2020. He was born in Gaston County on October 30, 1931 to the late Aylese Ballard and Clarence Armstrong. He was retired from Carolina Freight and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Stanley where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, on many committees and sang in the choir. He served on the Board of Stanley Total Living Center. He was a volunteer with the Baptist Men of NC and went on many mission trips. In 1992 he was voted First Baptist Laymen of the year award. Forrest served his country with seven years in the U.S. Coastguard. He was elected to the Gaston County Board of Elections by then Gov. Holshouser in 1971 and later was on the Executive Board of the Gaston County Republican Party. Forrest was a wonderful husband, loving Father, grandfather, and Paw Paw great. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rachel Summey Armstrong, one daughter Janice Bell (Travis), Grandchildren Melissa Varnadore (Cameron) Deanna Parr (Jonathan) Jason Armstrong (Samantha) Jeremy Barker (Jennifer) and Bryson. He had six great grandchildren Jaxson, Blakeleigh, Colby, Caleb, Levi, and Charleigh, three sisters Vera Calvert, Patsy Gantt (Jim), Judy Stalvey (Bill), one brother Dick Armstrong (Lynn), many nieces and nephews, one Brother-in-law Troy Summey (Joyce) and a Sister-in-law Grace Price. He was preceded in death by two sisters Gertrude Black, and Carolyn Mauney, two brothers Andy Armstrong and Harold Armstrong, and one son Robby Armstrong. Forrest hobbies were volunteering, hunting, and golf. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, June 30th at First Baptist Church, Stanley, NC with Rev. Jason Ballard (Pastor) and Dr. Danny Penny of Stanley Pentecostal Church officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 with service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Stanley. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
First Baptist Church
JUN
30
Service
01:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
