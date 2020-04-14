|
Frances Martin Armstrong passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born in White Store township, Anson County, North Carolina and the daughter of the late Horace Harrell Martin and Adelaide Barbee Martin.
Frances graduated from Carolina Business College in 1954 and worked at the Charlotte Observer for 14 years. She served as a longstanding member of the First Presbyterian Church in Belmont and was a substitute teacher in the Gaston County Schools for 30 years.
Frances is survived by a son, Martin Armstrong and wife, Holly; daughter Tammy Gibson and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Hazel and Tyler Armstrong and William and Emma Gibson; brothers, Boyce Martin, Cecil Martin, Alvin Martin, Glenn Martin, and Rodney Martin; sisters, Alma Jo Franklin, Joyce Thrower, Brenda
Herring, and Patricia Roberts.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband, H. Louis "Army" Armstrong and a brother, Harrell Martin.
A service of committal will be held privately for the family at Gaston Memorial Park. The Rev. Sam Warner will officiate.
Flowers are accepted and may be sent to McLean Funeral Directors in Gastonia.
Condolences may be sent online to the Armstrong family at www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Armstrong family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020