Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
YORK, S.C. - Frances "Frankie" May Groves Bentley, 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Spartanburg Hospice House. She was born November 9, 1926 in Gaston County to the late Homer and Cynthia Burch May.

She was preceded in death by her husband John E. Groves, Jr., brothers Jimmy, Albert, and Leonard May; sisters Parrilee Parker and Clara Sue Biddix

Left to cherish her memories are her husband Walter Bentley; sons Danny Groves of Jonesville, SC and Bruce Groves of York, SC; daughter Pat Groves Fischer of Columbus, NC; brother Charles May of Gastonia; 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Frankie's funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services.

Her family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 pm Friday, April 27, 2019 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
