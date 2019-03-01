|
Frances L Breakfield, 64, was called home by God on February 18, 2019.
Frances was born in Gastonia, NC on December 2, 1954.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Michael King; her brothers Zane, Scott and John; sister Linda; her children: Amado Rodriguez, Ronnie Woods, Sr., Sheika Starling, Larry Bennett, Jr. and Tina McDonald; and her precious friend, Cari Rodriguez;
Preceded in death by her brother Mark and step sister Dottie.
A Celebration of Frances's Life will be held Saturday at 2 pm at the Chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019