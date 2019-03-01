Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Frances Breakfield


1954 - 2019
Frances Breakfield Obituary
Frances L Breakfield, 64, was called home by God on February 18, 2019.

Frances was born in Gastonia, NC on December 2, 1954.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Michael King; her brothers Zane, Scott and John; sister Linda; her children: Amado Rodriguez, Ronnie Woods, Sr., Sheika Starling, Larry Bennett, Jr. and Tina McDonald; and her precious friend, Cari Rodriguez;

Preceded in death by her brother Mark and step sister Dottie.

A Celebration of Frances's Life will be held Saturday at 2 pm at the Chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.

The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
