GASTONIA - Frances Queen Dover, 92, passed away July 10, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas.
She was born on January 10, 1927 in Laurens, SC, the daughter of the late James and Mary Banks. Frances previously attended S. Marietta Street Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and loved to sing old hymns. She loved baseball and was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves. She always had a desire to live at the beach. She loved her family very much and was proud of all their accomplishments.
A special thank you to the staff of the Robin Johnson House for all their love and compassion they have shown to Frances.
Left to cherish her memories, are her daughter, Judy Morgan; son, Rick Queen and wife Tammy; grandchildren, Jana, Michael, Jennifer, Patrick, Zachary, Ali, Max, Mia and Leslie; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Logan, Adrian, Ryleigh, Lilly, Parker, Elizabeth, Andrew, Catherine and Wyatt; and several special nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia B. Denton; and sons-in-law, Lannie Shelton and Wiley Morgan.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 2 – 4 pm Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Catherine Booth Garden Apartments Community Room, 1436 Union Road, Gastonia.
A funeral service will not be held per Frances' request. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice (Robin Johnson House), PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia. A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 13, 2019