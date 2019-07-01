|
|
Frances Elizabeth Roddy Ferguson, 88, of Gastonia, died Saturday June 29, 2019 in the Harris Hospice Unit of Novant Health Presbyterian Main Hospital in Charlotte. She was born in Paris Mountain, South Carolina, daughter of the late Charles Capers Roddy and Maggie Lee Thomas Roddy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Brack Burrell. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Clifford "Bill" R. Ferguson; two daughters Sheila Ferguson and husband Mike and Samantha McKown; grandchildren Mandy Ferguson, Ben Ferguson, Candice Barker, Cody Glover, Alayna McKown, Heather Benfield, and John Burrell; nine great grandchildren; and a special niece Teresa T. Meigs. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Promised Land Baptist Church, 1024 Modena Street in Gastonia. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 1, 2019