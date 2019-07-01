Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Promised Land Baptist Church
1024 Modena Street
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Promised Land Baptist Church
1024 Modena Street
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Elizabeth (Roddy) Ferguson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Elizabeth (Roddy) Ferguson Obituary
Frances Elizabeth Roddy Ferguson, 88, of Gastonia, died Saturday June 29, 2019 in the Harris Hospice Unit of Novant Health Presbyterian Main Hospital in Charlotte. She was born in Paris Mountain, South Carolina, daughter of the late Charles Capers Roddy and Maggie Lee Thomas Roddy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Brack Burrell. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Clifford "Bill" R. Ferguson; two daughters Sheila Ferguson and husband Mike and Samantha McKown; grandchildren Mandy Ferguson, Ben Ferguson, Candice Barker, Cody Glover, Alayna McKown, Heather Benfield, and John Burrell; nine great grandchildren; and a special niece Teresa T. Meigs. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Promised Land Baptist Church, 1024 Modena Street in Gastonia. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now