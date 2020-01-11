|
CHERRYVILLE- Frances Elizabeth Furr Putnam, 91 of Cherryville died January 8, 2020 at her home. She was born in Macon County on August 25, 1928 daughter of the late Dr. Walter Eugene and Burdell Williams Furr. She was the Valedictorian of her class from Franklin High School, attended Women's College in Greensboro, and graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She was an educator at Cherryville High School having taught Chemistry and Biology. Mrs. Putnam was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, North Carolina Education Association and the Cherryville Garden Club. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joe Billy Putnam; five sons, Dr. Bill Putnam (Jackie) of Jacksonville FL., Walter Putnam (Pamela) of Charlotte, Bob Putnam (Sharon) of Cherryville, Harry Putnam (Tanya) of Charlotte, and John Putnam (Anne) of Charlotte; 22 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and siblings, Dr. Walter Furr, Jr of Miami, FL, James Furr (Annette) of Burlington, NC, and Katherine Reid of Wilmington, NC.
A Memorial service will be held Sunday January 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church with Reverend Zack Christy officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 1:30 to 2:45 PM and at other times at the home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 601 N. Pink St., Cherryville, NC 28021, Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby NC 28150, or Cherryville High School Education Foundation PO Box 301 Cherryville, NC 28021.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020