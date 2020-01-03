|
GASTONIA- Frances Falls Kinlaw passed away at Covenant Village on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born in Gastonia on October 2, 1935. She lived in Gastonia her entire life.
Fran spent most of her adult life shaping young minds as a teacher at Ashbrook High School. It brought her great joy. She has joined her husband John Bradley Kinlaw in heaven where they can be together forever.
Left to cherish her memories are her son Mike Kinlaw and his wife Margie; and son Mark Kinlaw, his wife Diane, and their son Jared.
Funeral services officiated by Pastor Sally Queen will be held at 2pm on Monday, January 6 at Myers Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 301 S. New Hope Rd. in Gastonia. The family will receive friends immediately after the memorial service.
Condolences may be sent to the Kinlaw family at www.mcleanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Myers Memorial United Methodist Church.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Kinlaw.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020