Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Myers Memorial United Methodist Church
301 S. New Hope Rd
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Myers Memorial United Methodist Church
301 S. New Hope Rd.
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Kinlaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Falls Kinlaw


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Falls Kinlaw Obituary
GASTONIA- Frances Falls Kinlaw passed away at Covenant Village on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born in Gastonia on October 2, 1935. She lived in Gastonia her entire life.
Fran spent most of her adult life shaping young minds as a teacher at Ashbrook High School. It brought her great joy. She has joined her husband John Bradley Kinlaw in heaven where they can be together forever.
Left to cherish her memories are her son Mike Kinlaw and his wife Margie; and son Mark Kinlaw, his wife Diane, and their son Jared.
Funeral services officiated by Pastor Sally Queen will be held at 2pm on Monday, January 6 at Myers Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 301 S. New Hope Rd. in Gastonia. The family will receive friends immediately after the memorial service.
Condolences may be sent to the Kinlaw family at www.mcleanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Myers Memorial United Methodist Church.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Kinlaw.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -