Frances (Nash) Farlow
GASTONIA, NC- Frances Nash Farlow left this earth at age 98 on May 28, 2020. She was born in Paulsboro, NJ, "Fran" Farlow was the daughter of the late Lloyd A. and Emma Sigars Frances Nash of Paulsboro and Newland, VA.
She was also preceded in death by her infant daughter Joyce Louise Farlow.
Fran Farlow reared two children in Richmond, VA where she became Advertising Manager for La Vogue and set up advertising departments for fashion stores Flair and Worths. She was a copywriter/layout artist for the Richmond Times Dispatch and Richmond News Leader, and was Richmond's first female advertising executive for a local agency.
She left Richmond to become Advertising Manager for Matthew-Belk in Gastonia. Upon retiring from Matthews-Belk she worked part-time as a feature writer/reporter for The Gaston Gazette until the age of 92. Recently she donated many family pictures and memorabilia, dating back to the early 1800's to the Paulsboro Library.
Fran Farlow will be missed by her son James L. Farlow and wife Sue of Stumpy Point, NC and her daughter Judy Farlow of Kingsport, TN; her five grandchildren Carolyn Mahler, Patty Blankenship, Amme Mahler, Curtis Farlow and Jay Farlow; and her great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA or your local Animal Shelter.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Farlow family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
