Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
East Belmont Baptist Church
501 Catawba Street
Belmont, NC
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
East Belmont Baptist Church
501 Catawba Street
Belmont, NC
Frances Frady Obituary
BELMONT - Frances Scarborough Frady, 94, of Belmont, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas.

She was born in Dahlonega, Georgia daughter of the late James Floyd Scarborough and Ella Wilson Scarborough.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Lloyd Rumfelt; her second husband Robert Frady; and a brother Henry Scarborough. Frances retired from Majestic Mill in Belmont.

She was a long-time member of East Belmont Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memory include her four sisters-in-law Joan Hoffman, Jean Robinson, Mildred Richardson, and Neen Frady; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will greet guests beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at East Belmont Baptist Church, 501 Catawba Street in Belmont with a service immediately following at 11:00 officiated by Rev. Jeff Taylor and Rev. Don Walker.

Interment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at www.stjude.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
