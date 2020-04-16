|
GASTONIA - Frances Kate Freeman Hall, 82, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020.
She was born in Newton, NC on February 7, 1938 to the late Mary Burdell Wilson and Grady Leroy Freeman Sr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James "Jim" Thomas Hall, Sr.; her brother, Grady Leroy Freeman Jr.
Frances loved to be in church and fellowship with God's people. Her smile would always light up the room. She was a kind soul who enjoyed reading, loved people and animals. Her favorite pastime was fishing; she loved to fish and was always quite successful! While raising her family, she was a housewife, mill worker and a bank teller. In her later years, she worked for the Gaston County Schools in the cafeteria. Frances was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many who will be greatly missed.
Frances is survived by her sons, James "Jimmy" Hall of Gastonia; and John "Johnny" Hall of Dallas, NC; granddaughter, Kasey Hall Brown (Aaron) of Elizabeth City, NC; and two great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Lillie Brown; and many friends and co-workers whom she considered to be a part of her extended family.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 17 at Evergreen "A Quiet Place" Belmont, NC with Reverend Chris Doster officiating.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and current restrictions; a card or a phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020