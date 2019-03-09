|
GASTONIA - Frances Griffin Isbell, 92, passed away March 7, 2019, peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness. Born in Marlboro County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Parrish Griffin and James Kemp Griffin, and grew up in Florence, SC.
Frances was an exquisite artist. She filled her life with art and beauty, not only in her lovely drawings and paintings but in her many gardens, interior home design, the clothes she made for her daughters and their Barbie dolls, and decorating the whole house, inside and out, every Christmas. She loved beauty, and filled her life with it, enriching the lives of all who knew her.
Frances graduated from Winthrop College. After receiving a Masters of Fine Arts degree, she taught art at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama. She married Robert Isbell in 1953 and together they reared their three daughters in Columbia, SC, where they attended St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.
In their later years, Fran and Bob lived in several fine homes among many friends: Lake Lure, NC, Seven Devils, NC, Winyah Bay in Georgetown, SC, and Rutherfordton, NC, where Bob died in 2003. Frances lived on in their Rutherfordton home surrounded by many friends and was active in the life of St. Francis Episcopal Church. She also volunteered at Rutherfordton Hospital.
In 2013, Frances moved to Gastonia, NC, to live close to her daughter Eden. She was active in St. Mark's Episcopal Church and made many friends in Gastonia. Frances Isbell was a warm, charming, generous, joyful and vivacious person, quick to laugh and quick to love others. As one of her lifelong friends always said of her, quite simply and perfectly, Fran loves people and people love her.
Predeceased by her husband, Robert Isbell, of 50 years, her sisters, Edith Driggs Barrett and Kempie Griffin Stagg; her brother, James Maury Griffin, and a nephew, John Kenneth Driggs.
She is survived by her daughters, Lyn Isbell of Columbia, SC, Andrea Isbell Stone of Longwood, FL, and Eden Isbell of Gastonia, NC; her sister-in-law, Reba Barnes Griffin; her nieces Ann Marie Usher and Julia Stagg; her nephews Jay Griffin and Lee Stagg; and her grandchildren, Brett Cameron Stone and Lindsay Marie Stone.
Her family and friends are heartbroken and will miss her terribly. However, they rest in the assurance that she has risen in glory.
Visitation will be at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Gastonia, NC, at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Columbia, SC.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Gaston Hospice, St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Gastonia, or St. Francis Episcopal Church in Rutherfordton.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019