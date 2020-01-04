|
|
1943 - 2020
GASTONIA- Frances Jane Ervin Carter, 76 passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 at Robin
Johnson Hospice House with her family by her side.
She was born in Gaston County, on July 17, 1943 to the late Carl N. and Leona J. Ervin In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Robert (Bob) Carter; son, James Eric Carter; daughter, Lisa J. Carter; and brother, Stan Ervin.
Survivors include her daughter Leslie Carter Pasour (Mike), brothers, Jack Ervin (Polly), Nelson Ervin and Andy Ervin; sister, Linda Cronan; grandchildren Christopher Pasour, Jessica Pasour Summey (Chad), Payton Carter Howell (Jeremy), Bleu Carter (Darian), Abbey Carter and Hunter Carter, many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Fraley Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Keller officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour before service at 1:30 pm.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3985, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Fraley Memorial Baptist Church P.O. Box 775, Lowell, NC 28098
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020