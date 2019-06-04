|
BELMONT - Frances (Franny) Tucker Knouse of Belmont, NC passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
Franny was born in Radford, VA on September 15, 1963 to Robert Fred Tucker and Kathie DeWitt Tucker. She moved with her family to Mooresville, NC for thirteen years and then to Johnson City, TN.
Franny was a 1981 graduate of Science Hill High School in Johnson City and a 1985 graduate of East Tennessee State University where she majored in accounting. At the age of 26, Franny met the love of her life, Emery Arliss Knouse. Following their marriage on August 5, 1989, they moved to Belmont where they lived for almost thirty years.
During Franny's college years, she worked in the Johnson City K-mart Pharmacy. Following her graduation from ETSU, Franny became an accountant for Pet Dairies in Johnson City where she worked until her marriage in 1989. From 1994 until the time of her death, Franny worked for Maryland Virginia Milk Producers.
Franny was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Johnson City. She began working with the youth following her high school graduation and continued until her marriage. After marrying and moving to Belmont, Franny and Arliss quickly became active members at Park Street United Methodist Church, where they worked with the youth and were also members and co-presidents of the Young at Heart Bible Study. Through the years Franny served in various roles in the church. In 2005 she was honored for her long-time service by being named "Woman of the Year" by the United Methodist Women.
Franny was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Almore and Frances DeWitt of Cornelia, GA and paternal grandparents, Walter and Alice Tucker, also of Cornelia. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Melvin Knouse of Lewisville, NC.
Franny is survived by her husband, Arliss Knouse and son, Tucker Knouse of Belmont. She is also survived by her parents, Fred and Kathie Tucker of Johnson City and her brother Freddie Tucker, sister-in-law, Jill and nephew Tripp of Richmond Hill, GA. Additionally, she is survived by her mother-in-law, Barbara Knouse, of Lewisville. Franny leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers and friends who provided prayer support and much love.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at Park Street United Methodist Church, Belmont, with Reverend David Hiatt officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the Family Life Center.
A private service of Christian Committal will be conducted by Reverend David Hiatt and Pastor Barry Foster on Thursday, June 6, at 11:00 a.m. at the Unity Moravian Cemetery, Lewisville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Park Street United Methodist Church, 120 Park Street, Belmont, NC 28012 or Belmont Community Organization, 91 Catawba St., Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Knouse family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 4, 2019