|
|
GASTONIA- Frances Mary Neuner Davis, 95, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at White Oak Manor, Shelby. She was born on February 3, 1924 in Becker County, Minnesota to the late Peter and Katherine Trudo Neuner.
Frances served with United States Navy Waves.
She was preceded in death by her husband Haskell Plato Davis; siblings Ethel N. Gangle, Gertrude Stepanek, Bernard Neuner, Clarence Neuner.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters Marilyn D. Groce of Belmont and Diane Buckner of Dallas; 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Frances's funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home, Bessemer City with Rev. Roger Overton officiating.
Interment will follow at Westview Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, November 9, 2019 prior to the service.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019