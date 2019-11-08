Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Mary (Neuner) Davis


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Mary (Neuner) Davis Obituary
GASTONIA- Frances Mary Neuner Davis, 95, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at White Oak Manor, Shelby. She was born on February 3, 1924 in Becker County, Minnesota to the late Peter and Katherine Trudo Neuner.
Frances served with United States Navy Waves.
She was preceded in death by her husband Haskell Plato Davis; siblings Ethel N. Gangle, Gertrude Stepanek, Bernard Neuner, Clarence Neuner.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters Marilyn D. Groce of Belmont and Diane Buckner of Dallas; 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Frances's funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home, Bessemer City with Rev. Roger Overton officiating.
Interment will follow at Westview Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, November 9, 2019 prior to the service.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now