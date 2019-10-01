|
|
DALLAS - Frances Patricia Costner McCumbee, 70, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.
She was born in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late Bobby Andrew Costner and Ruth Abernathy Costner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Dale McCumbee; a son Douglas Scott McCumbee; a granddaughter Katherine Renee Seigler; and a sister Donna Costner Horne. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Bobby Dale McCumbee and his wife Kimberly and Kelly Denise McCumbee Siegler; siblings Melinda Conner and her husband Les, Doris Allen and her husband Donald; Micheal Graham, Tony Tevepaugh, and Andy Costner; an aunt Dalphia Carr; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly and also at other times at the home of Melinda Conner at 170 Fred Conner Road in Cherryville.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the funeral home.
Entombment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019