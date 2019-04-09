Home

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Frances Morgan Obituary
Frances Elizabeth Morgan, age 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her residence in Belmont with her loving family by her side.

A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday ~ April 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina with Pastor Danny Reece delivering words of comfort and hope to Frances's family and friends.

The family will receive guests from 11:00 AM ~ 12:00 PM prior to the service.

Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Frances's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston memorial Park is compassionately serving the family of Frances Morgan.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
