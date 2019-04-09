|
|
Frances Elizabeth Morgan, age 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her residence in Belmont with her loving family by her side.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday ~ April 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina with Pastor Danny Reece delivering words of comfort and hope to Frances's family and friends.
The family will receive guests from 11:00 AM ~ 12:00 PM prior to the service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019