Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
God Can Baptist Church
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
More Obituaries for Frances Richardson
Frances Richardson Obituary
GASTONIA - Frances Faye Richardson, 70, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. She was born on July 13, 1949 in Mecklenburg County to the late James Claude Richardson, Jr. and Margaret Dula Richardson.

Faye was preceded in death by her sister Brenda Kay Fowler; brother Joe Hamilton.

Faye was a member of God Can Baptist Church in Bessemer City and she was employed with Walmart. Faye loved going to Carowinds, fishing and traveling.

Left to cherish her memories are her brothers Bobby Richardson and wife Fos of Lowell, Pastor Randy Richardson and wife Joyce of Dallas; numerous nieces and nephews.

Faye's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at God Can Baptist Church, Bessemer City with Pastor Randy Rimmer officiating.

Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia.

Her family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 pm prior to the service at the church.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
