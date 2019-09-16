|
DALLAS– Frances Hedgepath Thornburg, 85 passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 at her residence with her loving husband by her side.
She was born in Gaston County, on June 29, 1934 to the late Purvey Clinton Hedgepath and Nellie Estelle Lay Hedgepath. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Evelyn Hedgepath.
She was a member of Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church. Frances retired from Pathways-MHDDSAS. She was known for her Big Heart and love for everyone. She often donated to all charities. Her real pride was in her grandchildren, spending time with them and was always being there for them.
Survivors include her husband of almost 65 years, Jim Thornburg;
her children, Jimmy "Grub" (Robin Bond) Thornburg, Chrystal (Bill) Lovelace, Beth (Victor) Brown, Terry (Christine) Thornburg; grandchildren, Joscelyn and Jason Lovelace, Jacob and Riley Thornburg, Blake and Madison Brown; great grandson, Ethan Lovelace;
sister, Peggy McCraw.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 17th at Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church, 210 Long Creek Church Road, Dallas with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Heath Honeycutt and Rev. Charles Ledford officiating.
In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 484, Dallas, NC 28034
Interment will be private
