Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church
210 Long Creek Church Road
Dallas, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church
210 Long Creek Church Road
Dallas, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Thornburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances (Hedgepath) Thornburg


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances (Hedgepath) Thornburg Obituary
DALLAS– Frances Hedgepath Thornburg, 85 passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 at her residence with her loving husband by her side.
She was born in Gaston County, on June 29, 1934 to the late Purvey Clinton Hedgepath and Nellie Estelle Lay Hedgepath. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Evelyn Hedgepath.
She was a member of Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church. Frances retired from Pathways-MHDDSAS. She was known for her Big Heart and love for everyone. She often donated to all charities. Her real pride was in her grandchildren, spending time with them and was always being there for them.
Survivors include her husband of almost 65 years, Jim Thornburg;
her children, Jimmy "Grub" (Robin Bond) Thornburg, Chrystal (Bill) Lovelace, Beth (Victor) Brown, Terry (Christine) Thornburg; grandchildren, Joscelyn and Jason Lovelace, Jacob and Riley Thornburg, Blake and Madison Brown; great grandson, Ethan Lovelace;
sister, Peggy McCraw.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 17th at Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church, 210 Long Creek Church Road, Dallas with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Heath Honeycutt and Rev. Charles Ledford officiating.
In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 484, Dallas, NC 28034
Interment will be private
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now