Frances Victoria Calvert Rayfield, 78, of Hickory died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford. She was born February 20th, 1941 to the late Henry J. Calvert and Sue Victoria Calvert. Frances was a devoted Christian; she was sweet, compassionate and thoughtful to everyone she met. Frances loved the North Carolina mountains and enjoyed baking for everyone she loved. Most importantly to Frances was her role as a loving wife and mother.
She is survived by her beloved husband Sidney Rayfield of 53 years; son Blair Rayfield (Christine Carr) of Hickory; daughter Amy Heiskell of Raleigh; and sister Nancy Salmon of Gastonia.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Betty McKinney; her brothers Leo Calvert and Dale Calvert.
The family would like to extend how grateful they are to Carolina Caring for their enormous amount of compassion and support through the last several weeks.
A celebration of her life will be 2:00 pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring at 7473 Sherrills Ford Rd, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673.
The Rayfield family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019