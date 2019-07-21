Home

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
Graveside service
Following Services
Hillcrest Gardens
Mount Holly., NC
Francis Jewell "Wildman" Sutton

Francis Jewell "Wildman" Sutton Obituary
Francis Jewell "Wildman" Sutton, age 71, passed away on Friday ~ July, 19, 2019 at his residence in Belmont.
Francis worked for Firestone Mills Textile for over 36 years. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor.
Survivors are his wife of 45 years, Wanda Whitman Sutton; multiple nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Doc.
Francis was the son of the late John Sutton and Ruby Helms Sutton.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday ~ July 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia with Reverend Joshua Martin officiating. Graveside will follow at Hillcrest Gardens in Mount Holly.
The family will receive guests from 12:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made on Francis's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia
Carothers Funeral Home is serving the Sutton family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 21, 2019
