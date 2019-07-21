|
Francis Jewell "Wildman" Sutton, age 71, passed away on Friday ~ July, 19, 2019 at his residence in Belmont.
Francis worked for Firestone Mills Textile for over 36 years. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor.
Survivors are his wife of 45 years, Wanda Whitman Sutton; multiple nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Doc.
Francis was the son of the late John Sutton and Ruby Helms Sutton.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday ~ July 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia with Reverend Joshua Martin officiating. Graveside will follow at Hillcrest Gardens in Mount Holly.
The family will receive guests from 12:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 21, 2019