Franda (Mauney) Queen
Franda Mauney Queen, 76, of Dallas, NC passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was a native of Gaston County and a life-long member of Antioch Lutheran Church where she and her husband were married June 26, 1966. She was a devoted teacher, retiring from Gaston County Schools after a long career. Her greatest joys were her family, friends, cooking & antiquing. Everyone will miss her dearly.
She was the daughter of the late Ray & Betsy Mauney. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Alfred Queen and sons, Scott (LouAnn) Queen of Asheboro & Justin Queen of Gainesville, GA; brother,Charles Mauney (Beverley) of Belmont; sisters, Carol Puett of Dallas & Robin Roberts (Warren) of Whitsett; grandsons, Matthew (Bailey) & Zackery Queen, Tyler & Aiden Queen; as well as many nieces & nephews.
There will be a private graveside service held.
The family has requested memorials be made to Antioch Lutheran Church Garden of Peace, 330 Old NC 277 Loop Rd., Dallas, NC 28034.
Arrangements are in the care of Carothers Funeral Home in Dallas.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 31, 2020.
