|
|
GASTONIA - Frank Houston Collier, 84, passed away October 21, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on January 21, 1935, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Floyd Houston Collier and Nancy Cordelia Smith Collier.
Frank was a United States Navy Veteran and a member of Lowell Church of God.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Virginia Hardy Collier; son, Houston Collier (Lori); daughter, Elaine Pagell; grandchildren, Jamie McGill, Samuel and Chelsea Collier, Jimmy and Tim Heafner; and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David; sisters, Lillie, Lois and Frances; granddaughter, Amber McGill; and grandson, Matthew Heafner.
A celebration of life service, officiated by Pastor Joe Heffner will be held at 4 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends 3 – 4 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County – 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019