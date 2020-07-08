Frank Greene

SHELBY - Frank Osborne Greene, 96, went to be with his Lord, Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Frank Avery and Lala Beatrice McKee Greene. Frank served in the Army, and retired from Akers Motor Lines, as a long distance truck driver. He was a faithful member of Christ The King Church, where he served as a deacon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife in 2009, Socorro "Suki" Minjarez Greene; brothers, Woody, Charles and Hubert Greene; and sister, Helen Greene George. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Lindsey of Fuquay-Varina, Pat Peeler and husband Larry of Charlotte and Kathy Bivins and husband Dan of Hillsborough; son, Bob Greene and wife Roberta of Fancy Gap, VA; grandchildren, Julie Lindsey of Eclectic, AL, T. Lindsey and wife Leslie of Fuquay-Varina, Paul Peeler and wife Nicole of Charlotte, Kati Nelson and husband Randy of Matthews, Michelle Hunter and husband Sammy of Hampstead, Jennifer Via and husband Jimmy of Walnut Cove, Shannon Greene of Pilot Mountain, Mark Bivins of Hillsborough, and Maria Bivins of Shelby; great-grandchildren, Grace Glass and husband Brett, Tex Lindsey, Harlen Peeler, Hadley Peeler, Tre Hunter and wife Kelci, Collin Hunter, Brandon Morgan and Ryan, Megan Via and Keli, Zach Via and wife Janelle, Nichole Lawson, and Stetson Bedsaul; great-great grandchildren, Lee Hunter and Addison, Clarke and McKenna Lawson; many loved nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews; and a special thanks to his nephew, David Greene and wife Sonya.
A private family funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the Chapel of Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park.
A public celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Christ The King Church, 1311 S. Lafayette St. Shelby, NC 28152 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
