Frank Jonas Floyd, 82, of McAdenville went home to be with the Lord Saturday, June 1, 2019.
He was born on June 13, 1936 in Gaston County to the late Curtis and Mabel Floyd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Linda Ray Floyd. He worked for Pharr Yarns for 65 years where he retired on March 23, 2018 at the age of 81. He was a veteran with honorable discharge from the U.S. Army.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Cynthia F. Dean and her husband Robert S. Dean of McAdenville; a son Ricky Lynn Floyd and his wife Angie Floyd of McAdenville; four grandsons Toby Lee Penley and his wife Jenny of Lowell, Josh Floyd and his wife Allison of Gastonia, Adam Dean of Holt, Florida, Joe Floyd and his wife Caitlin of Dallas; three great-grandchildren Kody G. Penley, Piper Ray Floyd, and Logan Greer Floyd; sisters Sue Powell of Gastonia, Georgia Shipman of Gastonia, and Kathy Foster of Lowell; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate his life officiated by Rev. John Mayberry will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Revival Tabernacle of Stanley. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
As a tribute to her daddy, Cindy Floyd Dean wrote on May 31, 2019, In the Middle of the night, when everything is quiet, I watch my frail Daddy breath. He's put up a fight, with all of his might, but I know he's about to leave. He's Heaven Bound, where my Mom will be found, and all those who have gone on before. His pain will be gone, and it won't be that long, til his feet will be on Heaven's shore. I will miss him so much, his smile and his touch, but a peace I do have within. For I know when it's time, I'll write no more rhymes, and I know I will see them again.
