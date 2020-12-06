Frankie Melissa Sarvis, 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born in Gaston County on July 3, 1953 and is the daughter of the late Frank "Cotton" Sarvis and Hazel Johnson Sarvis.
Frankie was a graduate of Livingstone College, Salisbury, NC and was employed by the Gaston County Department of Social Services for many years. She loved her work and helping residents of Gaston County.
She loved her family and she especially loved her cats. She collected Peanut Characters,"Snoopy" and "Charlie Brown".
Frankie is survived by her loving son and his wife, Howard Wall and Ashley; her two "Best Friends", Judy Bradley and Judith Crane and her "Fur Baby Cats".
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Tony Sarvis.
The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to: Animal League of Gaston County, 425 West Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
