Frankie Melissa Sarvis
1953 - 2020
Frankie Melissa Sarvis, 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born in Gaston County on July 3, 1953 and is the daughter of the late Frank "Cotton" Sarvis and Hazel Johnson Sarvis.
Frankie was a graduate of Livingstone College, Salisbury, NC and was employed by the Gaston County Department of Social Services for many years. She loved her work and helping residents of Gaston County.
She loved her family and she especially loved her cats. She collected Peanut Characters,"Snoopy" and "Charlie Brown".
Frankie is survived by her loving son and his wife, Howard Wall and Ashley; her two "Best Friends", Judy Bradley and Judith Crane and her "Fur Baby Cats".
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Tony Sarvis.
The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to: Animal League of Gaston County, 425 West Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Sarvis/Wall family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
December 5, 2020
Deepest condolences to the Sarvis family. Enjoyed many great conversations with her in our home. She was my Avon Lady, and we shared a love of "fur babies." May the family memories be everlasting and precious. Nedra and James Briscoe.tbrK
Nedra and James Briscoe
Friend
December 5, 2020
Frankie was a fun and dedicated coworker at Mecklenburg County DSS. Good memories of laughter and helping others. Prayers for Ben and family at this time.
Myrna Brown
December 5, 2020
Frankie you will be greatly missed, my prayers are with your family and friends. Let God hold you tightly in your time of need. Will see you again my friend
Judy Bates
Friend
December 5, 2020
I met Frankie working at Meck Cty DSS many years ago. She and I became fast friends. She was a very special person and I know she will be missed.
Chris Treadaway
Friend
December 5, 2020
Dear Ben,
Your mother was very special and loved you very much. And the Judy's (Judith and Judy) she told me often how lucky and grateful she was to have you both as friends. This lady was a real Social Worker the greatest profession in the world. She was an extraordinary person. I will miss her.
Kendra K Moree
Coworker
December 5, 2020
Dear Ben,
Your mother waa very special and loved you very much. And the Judy's (Judith and Judy) she told me often how lucky and grateful to have you both as friends. This lady was a real Social Worker the greatest profession in the world. She was an extraordinary person. I will miss her.
Kendra K Moree
December 5, 2020
May she have complete healing and rest. I've missed seeing her daily but really enjoyed our phone chats and messages. And of the fun times we shared, especially our work trips to Boston and Seattle. Our condolences to her family. Rest in Heaven, Frankie, we'll see you again one day!
Tonda S. Stillwell
Friend
December 4, 2020
My condolences. I have great memories of Frankie: Neil Diamond, Tina Turner, Boston and Seattle. She was a great co-worker with a caring heart! Rest in Peace.
Darlene Norton
Friend
