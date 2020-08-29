Franklin Beaty

GASTONIA - Franklin Harold Beaty, 87, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Edgar and Mary George Beaty. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Sue Walker Beaty; his brother, Everette Beaty; and his sisters, Clara Flowers, Betty Rhinehart, and Lib Price. Mr. Beaty was a member of Goshen Free Will Baptist Church. He was a loyal Atlanta Braves fan.
Mr. Beaty is survived by his children, Dana Beaty and companion, Dean Morgan, and Jeffrey Beaty and wife, Darla; his grandchildren, Bobby Pressley, Shaun Pressley and wife, Laura, Scott Beaty and wife, Brittany, Whitney Hyde, Kevin Beaty, David Christopher, Chasity Christopher, David Christopher, Jr., and Tosha Hernandez; thirteen great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, June Moody; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Beaty will follow the visitation at 6:00 pm in the Woodlawn Chapel. Pastor Sherman Branch will officiate. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly.
