Franklin Beaty
GASTONIA - Franklin Harold Beaty, 87, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Edgar and Mary George Beaty. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Sue Walker Beaty; his brother, Everette Beaty; and his sisters, Clara Flowers, Betty Rhinehart, and Lib Price. Mr. Beaty was a member of Goshen Free Will Baptist Church. He was a loyal Atlanta Braves fan.

Mr. Beaty is survived by his children, Dana Beaty and companion, Dean Morgan, and Jeffrey Beaty and wife, Darla; his grandchildren, Bobby Pressley, Shaun Pressley and wife, Laura, Scott Beaty and wife, Brittany, Whitney Hyde, Kevin Beaty, David Christopher, Chasity Christopher, David Christopher, Jr., and Tosha Hernandez; thirteen great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, June Moody; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Beaty will follow the visitation at 6:00 pm in the Woodlawn Chapel. Pastor Sherman Branch will officiate. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is caring for the Beaty family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
AUG
30
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
AUG
31
Burial
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
