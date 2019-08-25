|
|
1931- 2019
DALLAS – Franklin Clanton "Buck" Cloninger, 87, passed away on August 23, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House with his family by his side.
He was born in Gaston County on September 10, 1931 to the late Ralph Dewey Cloninger. Sr and Hazel Thornburg Cloninger. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Margaret Rogers Cloninger who died in 1985; his siblings, R.D. Cloninger, Jr., Bud Cloninger, Isabelle Hovis and Louise Addington Davis.
He was a lifelong member of Antioch Lutheran Church. Buck retired from Duke Power with over 28 years of service. He enjoyed the beach, fishing and his Friday Bojangles' group. Buck was a loving father and grandfather; he enjoyed his time with his family.
He is survived by his loving family Donnie (Debby) Cloninger, Ronnie (Jean)Cloninger, Larry (Brooks) Cloninger, and Regina (Bill) Brooks; grandchildren, Justin (Kristin) Cloninger, Wesley (Ashley) Cloninger, Laureen (Christopher) Rogers, Kala (Caleb) Sisk, Hayes and Holt Cloninger; great grandchildren, Aiden, Alexa, Jayce, Sadie, Ethan, Cora and Cori;
sister Irene Crickmore, brother John Caroll Cloninger.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall at Antioch Lutheran Church, 330 Old NC 277 Loop Road, Dallas, with a Celebration of Life Service to be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday at the church with Rev. George L. Rhyne officiating.
Burial will be in the Antioch Garden of Peace cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Justin, Wesley, Hayes, Holt, Christopher and Caleb
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Lutheran Garden of Peace,
330 Old NC 277 Loop Road, Dallas, NC 28034
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com ;
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019