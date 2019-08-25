Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fellowship Hall at Antioch Lutheran Church
330 Old NC 277 Loop Road
Dallas, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Antioch Lutheran Church
330 Old NC 277 Loop Road
Dallas, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Cloninger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin "Buck" Cloninger


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin "Buck" Cloninger Obituary
1931- 2019
DALLAS – Franklin Clanton "Buck" Cloninger, 87, passed away on August 23, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House with his family by his side.
He was born in Gaston County on September 10, 1931 to the late Ralph Dewey Cloninger. Sr and Hazel Thornburg Cloninger. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Margaret Rogers Cloninger who died in 1985; his siblings, R.D. Cloninger, Jr., Bud Cloninger, Isabelle Hovis and Louise Addington Davis.
He was a lifelong member of Antioch Lutheran Church. Buck retired from Duke Power with over 28 years of service. He enjoyed the beach, fishing and his Friday Bojangles' group. Buck was a loving father and grandfather; he enjoyed his time with his family.
He is survived by his loving family Donnie (Debby) Cloninger, Ronnie (Jean)Cloninger, Larry (Brooks) Cloninger, and Regina (Bill) Brooks; grandchildren, Justin (Kristin) Cloninger, Wesley (Ashley) Cloninger, Laureen (Christopher) Rogers, Kala (Caleb) Sisk, Hayes and Holt Cloninger; great grandchildren, Aiden, Alexa, Jayce, Sadie, Ethan, Cora and Cori;
sister Irene Crickmore, brother John Caroll Cloninger.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall at Antioch Lutheran Church, 330 Old NC 277 Loop Road, Dallas, with a Celebration of Life Service to be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday at the church with Rev. George L. Rhyne officiating.
Burial will be in the Antioch Garden of Peace cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Justin, Wesley, Hayes, Holt, Christopher and Caleb
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Lutheran Garden of Peace,
330 Old NC 277 Loop Road, Dallas, NC 28034
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com ;
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now