Franklin Hicks
1934 - 2020
SHELBY - Franklin Dwight Hicks, age 86, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Carolina Care in Cherryville. Born in Cleveland County on April 28, 1934 he was the son of the late James Miles Hicks and Mattie Morris Hicks. He was a member of Dover Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon and worked as the custodian for 20 years, while also running his own lawn care and painting businesses, until his retirement. Before working with the church he worked for many years at J.P. Stevens. Franklin coached little league baseball, and was a big fan of Shelby High Football, American Legion Baseball, Carolina Tarheels, Washington Redskins and the Atlanta Braves. He drove the equipment truck for the Shelby High School Band in the 1980's. He will be remembered as a sweet, kind man and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by six brothers; Sydney Hicks, J.M. Hicks, Albert Lee Hicks, Jacob Hicks, Tommy Hicks and Paul Hicks as well as four sisters; Helen Kiser, Mary Boheler, Lydia Putnam and Betty Jean Ledbetter.
Franklin is survived by his wife of 63 years, Frances Kelly Hicks, one son, David Hicks and wife Cheryl of Mt. Airy, two daughters, Lynn Hicks of Denver and Angela Hicks of Shelby, one very special granddaughter, Ashley Hicks of Walnut Cove as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Ervin Price and Rev. Mark Pritchett officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Mr. Hicks will lie in repose at the funeral home on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2 pm until 5 pm for those who wish to sign the register and pay their respects, the family will not be present during this time.

Those who wish to attend are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina Care for the loving care they extended to both Franklin and their family.

Memorials may be made to: Dover Baptist Church, 1501 Polkville Road, Shelby, NC 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Hicks.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Reposing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
August 27, 2020
I met Franklin while working in the office at Doran Mill. He was such a caring and loving man. You are now healed. Rest with God. Ann Stroupe
Ann Stroupe
Friend
August 27, 2020
My heart and prayers go out to family He was such a sweet guy and so funny He played cars and babies with my granddaughters if he was at the church when the crochet group meant They loved him I know he will be missed by many people God Bless and hod the family tight
Betty Minich
Friend
