MOUNT HOLLY - Franklin Monroe Hunt, "PeeWee," 82, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.
Born on July 2, 1938, in Fairmont, NC, he was the son of the late George Frank Hunt and Willie Jay Oxendine Hunt.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Debbie Hunt of Belmont, NC, and Kim Sowards (Anthony) of Mount Holly, NC; five grandchildren, Katie Ellis (Matt), Andrew Elliott (Dianna), Jessica Sowards, Matthew Sowards, and Kristy Stallworth (Kenon); six great grandchildren, Khloe, Kynleigh, Karoline, Ada, Serenity, and Malachi; six sisters, Betty Lois Dial of Pembroke, NC, Linnie Jacobs, Joanne Chavis, Linda Jacobs, Mary Alice Stephens (Earl), and Betty Carol Hunt (Timmy), all of Fairmont, NC; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Franklin was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Brenda Hunt; two brothers, Jimmie Hunt and Edward Hunt; and a sister, Ann Hunt.
Franklin retired from Southeastern Freight Lines after 30 years of service as a truck driver. He was also employed by Thurston Motor Lines. He was a long-standing and faithful member of New Life Church of Jesus Christ. He loved to garden, share stories of his childhood and his days as a truck driver. Franklin was a devoted family man, and he especially loved spending time his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who called him "Paw Paw."
A private, family graveside service to celebrate Franklin's life will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 1pm, at Forest Lawn Cemetery West, with Pastor Lawson Whitson officiating. The service will be available for viewing through live stream at www.facebook.com/ForestLawnWest
so that all may attend in spirit.
