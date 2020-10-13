Franklin Walker

GASTONIA - Franklin "Frank" Delnor Walker passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 84. Born in Belmont on January 29, 1936, Frank was the son of the late John Spencer Walker and Lillian Helton Walker.
Frank worked for Burlington Industries and retired from Westinghouse. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Frank served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his step-children, Marty Adams, Rose Absher, Dale Adams and Angie Adams; two sisters and five brothers.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-one years, Sylvia Jean Walker; children, Sharon Robertson (Don), Renee Walker, and Mike Walker (Nicole); ten grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
Family and friends of Frank Walker are invited to attend his funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from the graveside at Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Walker family.